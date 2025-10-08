Newton, NC – Downtown Newton closes out its music series for 2025 Music on Main at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre on Thursday, October 9 with Trial By Fire from 6pm-9pm.

Trial By Fire — a Journey back to days when lighters were held high & you couldn’t help but sing along!

Adult Beverages:

No outside alcohol or coolers will be permitted during the event, but beer will be available for purchase on N. Main starting at 5 p.m.

What to bring:

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, or something comfy to sit on for the show! It’s also recommended to bring sunscreen and sunglasses — the sun sets directly behind the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre!

Weather:

Please note: Should there be a weather threat, the decision to proceed will be made no later than 4:00 pm. Updates will be posted on the Visit Downtown Newton, North Carolina, Facebook, and the Downtown Newton Development Association website (downtownnewton.org).