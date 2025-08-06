Newton, NC – The Soldiers Reunion is an annual patriotic event held in Historic Downtown Newton, North Carolina August 16th-21th.

All of these events are meant to give the community of Catawba County and the surrounding area, the opportunity to show their gratitude and appreciation to the brave and honorable men and women of the armed forces. Events range from cars on display, to nightly concerts, to a parade to wrap the whole event up, but let us not forget about the craft and food vendors set up every night. All events are family-friendly and fun-filled to keep everybody entertained.

Schedule:

Car Reunion: Saturday, August 16th

2:00pm – 6:00pm- Cars on Display

Car Cruisin’: Sunday, August 17th

12:00pm – 4:00pm – Cars on display

4:00pm – 5:00pm – Cruisin’

2:00pm – 5:00pm – Music by: DJ Terry

Gospel Concert: Monday, August 18th

7:00pm – 8:15pm – Gospel Music Concert, Music by: Mark Bishop

8:30pm – 9:30pm – Contemporary Worship Concert, Music by: Christ Alive Praise Band, Newton, NC

Beach Concert & Baby Parade: Tuesday, August 19th

6:00pm – Baby Parade held on the East Side of The Square

7:30pm – Beach Music Concert, Music by: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

Street Dance & Pet Mania: Wednesday, August 20th

5:00pm – Vendors Open

7:00pm – Pet Mania, held on the East Side of The Square

7:30pm – Street Dance, Music by: Chicago Rewired: The Premier Chicago Tribute Band

Reunion Day: Thursday, August 21st

10:00am – Memorial Service held on the West Side of The Square

12:00pm – Vendors Open

12:00pm – Fish Fry hosted by American Legion Post 16 held at their headquarters for veterans

3:30pm – South College Ave becomes a One Way Street (Northbound) for Parade lineup

4:00pm – Reception for Reunion Queens

5:00pm – Reunion Ceremony begins on the West Side of The Square

5:45pm – Veterans Honor Walk, Presented by American Legion Post 544

6:30pm – Parade Starts

8:00pm- Soldiers Reunion GLOW After-Party | Music by: Uptown Party Band

For more information on these events, the Soldiers Reunion, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, and more, please visit our website at www.SoldiersReunion.org