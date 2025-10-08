OKTOBERFEST GUIDE

OKTOBERFEST MAIN STAGE

Friday, Oct. 10

7:15PM – 8:45PM Florencia & The Feeling

Florencia & the Feeling is a high-energy pop/funk band from Johnson City, TN. Since its conception in April 2021, the five-piece has been impressing listeners with its upbeat funky grooves, heartfelt songwriting, and all-around good vibes, loading its music with four-part harmonies, hints of jazz, and Latin roots.

Friday 9:15PM – 10:45PM Ashes & Arrows

In 2024, Ashes & Arrows made a national impact as semi-finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, delivering three emotionally charged, harmony-driven performances that resonated with millions of viewers and judges alike. Their magnetic stage presence and powerful storytelling earned them national recognition, a devoted new fan base, and proved their sound could connect on the biggest of stages.

Saturday, Oct. 11

5:15PM – 6:45PM Sycamore Bones

Traversing musical genres to give an energy filled performance of alt-country, folk, rock and Americana, the heart-felt lyrics and harmonic melodies of Sycamore Bones have graced the stages of music venues across the region for the last ten years. Throughout this time they have developed a following around their originality and their ability to invite audiences into their music through strong three-part harmonies, undeniably honest lyrics, and a captivating stage presence. The sound of Sycamore Bones has been likened to such bands as Wilco, John Prine, REM, Old 97s, and Watchhouse, while developing their own unique brand of Americana.

7:15PM – 8:45PM The Hourglass Kids

What began as a group of high school friends jamming in various North Carolina basements has shaped itself into a fully functioning seven-piece reggae-jam-rock collective. Known for their high-energy, one-of-a-kind live shows, The Hourglass Kids draw on the raw power of a full horn section and the unique voices of four vocalists, all anchored by a booming and flowing rhythm section. Their music spans an eclectic mix of styles, blending roots reggae, psychedelic jam, hip-hop, funk, and jazz-rock.

9:15PM – 10:45PM Abby Bryant

Abby Bryant cemented her presence as an up-and-coming powerhouse with Not Your Little Girl, a confident and rebellious debut LP showcasing Bryant’s vocal abilities and claiming the band’s hard-fought place in the world of vintage-inspired Southern soul rock.

COMMSCOPE STAGE

Friday, Oct. 10

5:00 – 7:00 PM The Steubenville Tootlers

The Steubenville Tootlers is an Oktoberfest style German band. All music is played in the traditional Oom-pah style. Although The Tootlers are new to the social media scene, the band can trace its roots to the mid-80’s. Formed originally as Das Band by Steve Wentsky, the band changed ownership in the mid-90’s and was renamed in 2002. We have played locally in the Greenville, SC area and regionally throughout South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

To add to the festive, authentic feel, the band dresses in genuine Tyrolean lederhosen. Sing along with some of the classics: In Himmel Es Gibt Kein Bier, In Müchen Stadt Ein Hofbräuhaus, Du, Du Liest Mir Im Herzen, and Ein Prosit! And dance to the haunting strains of the Chicken Dance!

Saturday, Oct. 11

11:15 – 1:30 PM The Steubenville Tootlers

1:45PM – 3:15PM Mak Marie

Originally from Hickory, North Carolina, Mak is a Nashville recording artist who started her music career at the age of 3 by recording songs from church on a vintage cassette player. Impressed by her ability to sing at such a young age, her grandfather—also a singer and musician—took her under his wing. With a background in piano, Mak taught herself to play the guitar and began to interpret life through lyrics.

As a songwriter, her musical influences span decades from the ’50s to the ’80s, including artists such as Elvis Presley, Van Morrison, and Journey. Vocally, she is compared to Norah Jones, Stevie Nicks, and Bonnie Raitt.

3:30PM – 5:00PM Will Willis Band

A hardworking individual, a devoted family man, and a storyteller weaving tales through the medium of song, Will Willis epitomizes the journey of a rambling soul finding solace and roots in the serene depths of North Carolina’s mountains. His upbringing was nomadic, traversing the landscapes of California, Montana, the Carolina coast, and eventually settling in the rustic heart of Appalachia.

5:15PM – 6:45PM Motion

Motion is comprised of 4 long-time friends & musicians whose musical styles range from progressive rock to jazz and many spaces in between.

Sunday, Oct. 12

12:30 – 2:00 PM Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Recording Artist Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional and newgrass music, this North Carolina based quintet brings a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic, hard-driving and sincere.

Recent singles have charted in the Bluegrass Today top 5 including three songs to hit the #1 spot “California,” “Darkside Of The Mountain,” and in January of 2024, “Weed’s Don’t Wither.”

2:30 – 5:00 PM The Steubenville Tootlers

KIDSFEST

Friday, Oct. 10

KidsFest Stage (5pm-8pm)

5 – 6 – Weekend Kick-off with DJ Willy Wow

6 – 7 – DJ Willy Wow

7 – 8 – DJ Willy Wow

Saturday, Oct. 11

KidsFest Stage (10am-8pm)

10 – 10:30 – Wake up and Warm up with Stretch-n-Grow

11 – 1:00- DJ Willy Wow

1 – 1:30- The InterACTive Theater with Jef

2 – 3 – Pitch Perfect

3 – 3:30 – The InterACTive theater with Jef

4 – 5:00 – Hickory Ballet Performing Arts

5 – 5:30 – The InterACTive Theater with Jef

6 – 8:00 – DJ Willy Wow

Sunday, Oct. 12

KidsFest Stage (Noon-5pm)

Noon – 1:00 – DJ Willy Wow

1 – 1:30 – The InterACTive Theater with Jef

2 – 4 DJ Willy Wow