Valdese, NC – Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten has been lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years”. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

The cast is led by Lee Gray as Nick Bottom, Cooper Ebel as Nigel Bottom, Max Buckner as William Shakespeare, Laura Parker as Bea Bottom, Holli Armstrong as Portia, JD Ingle as Nostradamus, and Taylor Kerr as Brother Jeremiah. Other principal players include Beth Forsythe as Lord Clapham, Jennifer Dockery as Shylock, Braiden Bell as Tom Snout/Minstrel, Bethany Thompson as Francis Flute, Sophie Jones as Peter Quince, Robby Milton as Robin, Kaleigha Sitthiphanh as Snug, and Erica Burnette, Lilly Burnette, Annie Malicka, and Evie Slone as The Bards Babes. The ensemble includes Kaitlyn Sullivan, Sierra Johnson, Alexis Bryant, Sam Morgan, Jennifer Milton, Kaylin Pope, Koren Pope, and Grace Kendall.

The production team includes Director Ken Davis, Stage Manager Rachel Wyatt, Music Directors Kelcie Bagley and Brooke Bell, Choreographers Micki Fields and Maggie Buckner, Costumer Bonnie Holcombe, and Sound Technician Donnie Banks.

The director Ken Davis states, “This show is just good, frivolous fun. There’s nothing heavy or dark. It’s a barrel of laughs! Whether you love Shakespeare or hate him, you’ll love seeing this farce that takes Shakespeare and flips it on its head. And if you are a musical theatre buff, you will spend much of the show catching nods to famous musical theatre productions. Sometimes a direct reference – and other times, just a few notes of music.”

Performances will be at The Old Rock School Auditorium on April 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 at 7:30 pm and April 27th at 2:30 pm. Ticket prices are $12 for students, $15 for seniors and $18 for adults. There is a $2 per ticket service fee. Tickets can be purchased online at oldcolonyplayers.com or at the door one hour before each performance. This production is Rated PG-13 due to language and adult humor. Something Rotten is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, MTI.

Photo: Max Buckner as William Shakespeare.