Hickory – Daniel Keith, a Charlotte-based actor, is returning to the Hickory Community Theatre as the apostle Simon Zealotes in Jesus Christ Superstar. The production opens on April 4 at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre and continues through April 19.

In Jesus Christ Superstar, Simon Zealotes is one of Jesus’ twelve apostles who fervently believes in violence as a solution to their problems, urging Jesus to lead his followers into battle against the Romans. Rebellious and fearless, he became a lover of God and purpose when he met Jesus. He remained a fiery agitator though and was also a man who spoke much without thinking.

Originally from Myrtle Beach, SC, Keith is the spa manager at Face Foundrie South End. He made his HCT debut as Benny in In the Heights last June, where he shared the stage with his fiancé, Corina Childs. No stranger to the stage, his additional roles include Kurt in Heathers for OutThere Theatre Co., Cedric/Voldy in Puffs, as well as Benny in Rent, both at Piedmont Players. “My favorite thing about Hickory Community Theatre,” he said, “is the openness and welcoming attitude, not to mention their awesome seasons.”

Jesus Christ Superstar runs April 4–19 in the Jeffers Theatre and is rated PG-13. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase. The production is presented in association with MOReON Productions.

Hickory Community Theatre is a Funded Affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba. The 76th season is supported by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, BelleAge, Covington Dental, and LifeRootz, with sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Photo: Daniel Keith will play Simon Zealotes in Jesus Christ Superstar. The production will be playing April 4-19 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Katie Stone.