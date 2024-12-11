Hickory – Kids and families are invited to Highland Recreation Center on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take pictures with Santa! No registration is required for this event, where the recreation center will transform into the North Pole for Santa and his elves to spread Christmas cheer.
