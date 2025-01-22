Hickory – Hickory Public Library will host the inaugural Hickory Literary Festival on Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the SALT Block.

This free community event is open to all ages and designed to celebrate reading, books, and creativity.

Musician and children’s author Lucky Diaz will perform at 4 p.m. Diaz is a multi-Latin Grammy Award-winning artist and author of “La Guitarrista,” this year’s featured title of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s The Little Read.

Sponsors of this event will be accepted until Feb. 1. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit tinyurl.com/4kmmpse9.

Commercial and nonprofit vendors for this event should offer products and services that fit the literacy theme of the event. All vendor applications must be submitted via hickory.recdesk.com by March 1.

Learn more about the upcoming Hickory Literacy Festival at www.hickorync.gov/hickoryliteraryfestival.

The SALT Block is located in front of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 375 Third Street NE in Hickory.

For more info., contact Library Director Sarah Greene at [email protected].