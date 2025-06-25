Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series, presented by Protection Products, Inc., welcomes back the Randall Bramblett Band this week. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Randall Bramblett is a lifer. For decades, he’s explored the deep corners and outer orbits of American roots music, creating a southern sound that’s every bit as eclectic as its maker. That sound reaches a new milestone with “Paradise Breakdown,” the latest record from an artist hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the South’s most lyrical and literate songwriters.”

Bramblett is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist musician, singer, songwriter, and band leader known for his genre-blending style and creative song imagery. Highly sought-after for his creativity as both a collaborator and skilled touring sideman, the legendary Georgian’s talent has earned him the respect of his peers and many of rock’s finest luminaries.

But it’s Bramblett’s own career as frontman where his artistry is truly on full display and gives him the most satisfaction. He has recorded 13 albums for labels Polydor, Capricorn, and the last seven for New West Records. Deep into his self-described second act of his solo career, and living in Athens, Georgia, Bramblett’s talents are repeatedly praised by musicians, critics, DJs and fans. His band members are the South’s best players known for creating exciting live shows.

“Randall Bramblett is an A-list singer/songwriter and musician who is penning and playing some of the best music of his long career. He’s played with Widespread Panic, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Winwood, and many, many others. He’s royalty. Rock on, Randall!” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of bars and restaurants are close by and offer food and beverage choices.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.hickorync.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.