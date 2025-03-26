Hickory – Redhawk Publications proudly presents “Letting Go of Me,” the debut poetry collection by North Carolina poet Maeve Fox. This deeply personal and evocative collection explores themes of transformation, self-discovery, and the delicate balance between honoring the past and embracing the future.

Fox, a district court mediator and advocate for restorative justice, has been writing since childhood but only recently recommitted to her craft. Her work was recently featured in the Kakalak Anthology (2024 volume), and now, with “Letting Go of Me,” she brings readers a poignant meditation on life before and after transitioning.

“This collection is about learning to embrace change, even when it’s difficult,” says Fox. “It’s about releasing the fear of who we once were and stepping fully into who we are meant to be.”

In alignment with the book’s themes of acceptance and growth, Fox is donating a portion of the proceeds to Outright Youth of Catawba Valley, an organization that provides safe spaces and resources for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Letting Go of Me” is now available through Redhawk Publications at https://tinyurl.com/MaeveFox