Hickory – Come Chalk Our Walk! This free sidewalk chalk competition is back at Highland Recreation Center on March 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids and families of all ages are invited to show off their creative talents by creating chalk art for a chance to win prizes.

Register for a 3-hour time block and a 10’x10’ space to work at hickory.recdesk.com. One box of complimentary chalk will be provided with registration.