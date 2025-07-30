Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre will open registration for its fall semester of Creative Works classes on Friday, Aug. 1.

Creative Works is the training ground for future theater makers and creatives. Whether students aspire to a career in the arts or simply enjoy creativity and self-expression, Creative Works is the perfect place for everyone.

This semester features several great options for students of all ages, including the return of Limitless Theatre, a class designed for teens and adults with special needs, including cognitive and/or physical disabilities.

Each class provides a welcoming, hands-on environment for building skills in acting, movement and confidence. All sessions conclude with a final showcase performance for friends and family.

For more information or to register, visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/creativeworks.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts & Culture Catawba.

Image Credit: Ashley West-Davis