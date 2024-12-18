Newton, NC – Don’t miss out—enroll in The Green Room’s Creative Works classes now! We have five great options for students ranging from grades 2-12, plus our Limitless Theatre class, designed for teens and adults with special needs, including cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Classes begin January 14!

Limitless Theatre For Exceptional Actors

Teachers: Hollie, Cathi, and Debbie

AGE: 15+

Tuesdays: 4:00-5:30 PM

Join us for our longest-running drama class: Limitless Theatre. This class is for students who are differently abled. Class members of the Limitless Theatre Troupe are in for a wonderful semester of music and stories!

Musical Theatre With Jared

Teacher: Jared Wachsmuth

Grade Level: 2nd-5th

Tuesdays: 4:00-5:30 PM

Elementary age students will learn choreography and music from iconic musical theater productions. Performers will have opportunities for solos and duets, and will also receive audition guidance. This class culminates in a showing of material learned throughout the semester.

Musical Theatre With Jenni

Teacher: Jenni Canterbury

Grade Level: 6th-12th

Wednesdays: 4:00–5:30 PM

Middle and high school age students will learn choreography and music from iconic musical theater productions. Performers will have opportunities for solos and duets, and will also receive audition guidance. This class culminates in a showing of material learned throughout the semester.

Theatre 101 With Emma

Teacher: Emma Seibert

Grade Level: 2nd-5th

Wednesdays: 4:00–5:30 PM

In Theatre 101, elementary aged students will learn the basics of theatre through games, scenes, and activities. This is the perfect class to begin your theatre journey! This fun-filled semester will prepare you to take the stage and culminates in a showcase performance.

Theatre For Homeschoolers With Ashley, Grades 2nd – 5th

Teacher: Ashley West-Davis

Grade Level: 2nd – 5th

Thursdays: 11:00 –12:30 PM

Whatever your knowledge level of theatre, you’ll find the next step on your journey in Theatre for Homeschoolers! This class is for elementary aged students, and will culminate in a showcase performance.

Theatre For Homeschoolers With Ava, Grades 6th – 12th

Teacher: Ava Miller

Grade Level: 6th – 12th

Thursday: 11:00AM–12:30 PM

Whatever your knowledge level of theatre, you’ll find the next step on your journey in Theatre for Homeschoolers! This class is for middle and high school aged students, and will culminate in a showcase performance.

The cost for each Creative Works Class is $175. For families enrolling multiple children, tuition is $150 for each additional child. At The Green Room, we truly believe that theatre is for everyone; we do not want finances to exclude anyone from participating. If you need financial assistance to cover Creative Works tuition costs, please contact our Education Director, Ashley West-Davis. She can be reached via email at [email protected]. Register here: https://www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/creative-works/