Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Volleyball and Lacrosse programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey at the time of registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available through Jan. 15, 2025, at hickory.recdesk.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th St Dr NE, prior to participation.

Youth Volleyball

The Youth Volleyball program is offered to girls ages 9-15, with different divisions by age group:

11U for ages 9-11

15U for ages 12-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on April 1, 2025. Participants must be 9 by April 1, 2025, and players who turned 16 before April 1, 2025, are no longer eligible to participate.

Volleyball skills assessments will be held Jan. 27-28, 2025. Players only need to attend one night of skills assessments if this is their first time playing volleyball with the Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department or moving up in age categories.

Practices and games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays.

For more information about Youth Volleyball, or for assistance with registration, please contact Sports Programmer Brandon Harper at 828-322-7046 or [email protected].

Youth Lacrosse

The Youth Lacrosse program is offered to boys and girls ages 5-14, with different divisions by age group:

Coed 6U for boys and girls ages 5-6

Boys 8U for ages 7-8

Boys 10U for ages 9-10

Boys 12U for ages 11-12

Boys 14U for ages 13-14

Girls Elementary for ages 7-10

Girls MS for ages 11-14

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on August 31, 2024. Participants must have been 5 by August 31, 2024, and players who turned 15 before August 31, 2024, are no longer eligible to participate.

Participating in Lacrosse will require travel to away games as well as the purchasing of equipment. For financial assistance in purchasing lacrosse equipment, please contact the Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department regarding the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund.

For more information about Youth Lacrosse, or for assistance with registration, please contact Sports Programmer Robbie Link at 828-322-7046 or [email protected].