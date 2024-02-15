Concord, NC – Repticon, coming to Concord, NC on February 17 & 18, is a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming to Concord with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, Arachnids, and small exotic animals. Repticon Charlotte is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member.

This event, held at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 Highway 49 North, Concord, NC 28025, offers a unique family outing suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.

Show Hours: Saturday: 9:00am – 4:00pm. Sunday: 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Ticket options (sold online only):

$15 Super Ticket (entry for both days)

$12 Saturday (all day)

$10 Saturday After 1 PM

$12 Sunday (all day)

$6 for children 5-12,

children 4 and under are admitted free.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the show, please visit our website: https://repticon.com/north-carolina/charlotte/