Statesville, NC – As 2024 wraps up in less than two months, Rescue Ranch has several events taking place for children and their families to learn about humane animal education.

Exceptional Thursday’s kicks off Nov. 21, from 4 – 6 p.m. designed for families, kids and adults with exceptional needs. Participants can partake in crafts, animal meet and greets with the Ranch’s animal ambassadors, music and the opportunity to make new friends.

Open to all ages, the event is $8 for kids and $10 for adults and pre-registration is suggested.

Another event for the entire family will take place, Wednesday, Dec. 4, Outdoor Explorers Day – Holiday Ornament Edition. From 12- 3:30 p.m., families can make ornaments and various holiday crafts, explore the Ranch’s nature trails, the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground and meet the barnyard animal ambassadors. There will also be meet and greets with some of the indoor animal ambassadors with photo opportunities.

Guests are encouraged to bring their lunch and stay for the afternoon enjoying the outdoor picnic tables. The cost of this event is $10 per person and pre-registration is suggested.

Wrapping of 2024, is Winter Break Critter Camp – Wild Wonderland! Designed for children pre-K through fifth grade, this four-day camp runs Dec. 23, 27, 30 and 31. Running from 8:30 a.m.– 3:30 p.m., campers will learn about animals living in the artic.

Critter Camps are designed to be fun, educational camp experiences for children who love animals. All camps involve daily interaction with animals, games, crafts and STEM activities. Campers will learn how to care for animals, provide enrichment, and how to promote humane animal care to others.

In addition, and weather depending, campers will explore the Ranch’s walking trails and have access to the 10,000 square-foot inclusive Earnhardt Family Playground.

Parents can opt for a daily camp option for $50, or all four days for $175. Registration is required for Winter Break Critter Camp.

To pre-register for any of the Rescue Ranch upcoming events, Critter Camp, or for more information, visit rescueranch.com.

About Rescue Ranch: Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman. The 87-acre facility offers school, Scout and camp programs, birthday parties and private tours, which promote humane education through hands-on learning. Rescue Ranch is located in Statesville, North Carolina – less than an hour from Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Hickory.