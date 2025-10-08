Rico And The Panthers

The Carolina Panthers staged one of their bigger comebacks in recent years as they overcame a 17-0 deficit to upend the Miami Dolphins by a 27-24 count.

Needless to say, the victory had everyone feeling good as Carolina moved to 2-3 on the season. One Panther in particular, felt really good about his performance and immediately set his sights on this week’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Meet Rico Dowdle. The former Cowboy running back who rushed for an eye-opening 206 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Speaking about Dallas after his explosive outing, emphasized over and over again how much he is looking forward to showing just what he can do if given the chance. It is clear that Dowdle feels he did not get the opportunity as a Cowboy to do what he did last week in the Miami win. What a free agent signing for General Manager Dan Morgan.

Dowdle just might put up similar numbers this week. Dallas does not have much of a defense as they are allowing just under 31 points a game thus far in 2025. It’s a team that struggles to stop the run and the pass, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Dowdle and the Panthers offense keeps things rolling next week.

Dowdle will likely have to put up a similar performance for the Panthers to win.. While the Cowboys defense is a weakness, their offense is putting up big numbers. Dallas is averaging 30.2 points per game, and Carolina’s defense has not proven, as of yet, that it can stop above average offenses.

Dowdle and the defense will have to come up big if the Panthers are to even their record up at 3-3.