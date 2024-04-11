Taylorsville, NC – RockyFest 2024 is just around the corner, so make plans to attend the annual family-friendly festival on Saturday, April 20 at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. The free event, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., features live old-time and bluegrass music, food, arts/crafts vendors, free rock-climbing sessions, children’s activities, and more.

This year’s festival is being held in memory of late Alexander County Manager Rick French, who was instrumental in the creation of Rocky Face Park and the annual RockyFest event.

Live music will be performed on stage under the tent. Bands include Hilltoppers Review (10:00), Nobody’s Business (11:00), Gap Civil (12:00), Twin Creeks Stringband (1:00), Whitetop Mountain Band (2:00), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3:00). These bands are sure to delight the crowd with a mix of old-time, bluegrass, and country music. Flatfoot dancer Martha Spencer will do demonstrations throughout the day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments to play in the picking tent.

Free rock climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered throughout the day with 75 openings available. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on April 14 at 8:00 a.m. Click on the Eventbrite button at https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

Food vendors include Bam’s Sandwich Bistro, Bam’s Burger Shack, Kona Ice, and Suck It Up Milkshake Co.

Arts & crafts will include handmade jewelry, handbags, pottery, home décor, walking sticks and carvings, wreaths, artwork, lotions, metal art, leather items, crocheted items, lawn ornaments, tumblers, quilts, and much more.

This year’s sponsors include Alexander County Government, Duke Energy, Vaya Health, Alexander Railroad Company, EnergyUnited Electric, Craftmaster Furniture, Bunce Buildings, McGill Associates, West Consultants, and CEC Civil & Environmental Consultants.

For complete information about RockyFest 2024, visit https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.