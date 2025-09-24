Ryder Cup Time

This weekend is one that is always circled on every golf fan’s calendar all year long. It is Ryder Cup week.

Let me indoctrinate those who are unaware of what this event is. It is a team match between the United States and Europe that occurs every other year. It is always played in late September early October, with the venue changing every time and the play alternating between continents.

Europe is the defending champion of the Ryder Cup, winning 16 ½ to 11 ½ in 2023 in Rome, Italy.

This year’s edition will take place on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. The United States has won the previous two home Ryder Cups (2016 and 2021).

The US team will be headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Making his third Ryder Cup appearance, the four-time major champion is 2-2-3 in seven matches. Scheffler will need to do better if the US is to regain the Cup.

Reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun will make his Ryder Cup debut, along with World No. 3 Russell Henley, World No. 11 Ben Griffin and World No. 20 Cameron Young.

The United States team, captained by 2011 PGA Champion Keegan Bradley, will feature a bunch of veterans in addition to Scheffler. Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele is set to make his third Ryder Cup appearance. The current World No. 4 is 4-4-0 in eight matches played in the Ryder Cup. Harris English, No. 10 in the world, is making his second Ryder Cup appearance. The five-time PGA Tour winner went 1-2-0 in three matches in his first appearance. Two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will play in the Ryder Cup for the third time. In six matches, the LIV Golf superstar holds a 2-3-1 record.

Two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas is the most experienced player on the team, making his fourth appearance. The former World No. 1 has found success in his 13 matches played, going 7-4-2. His teammates need to perform like he has in the past if America is to hoist the Cup.

Europe looks to win back-to-back Ryder Cups since the 2012 and 2014 editions, with the former being the last time they have won on U.S. soil. Luke Donald retained his role as team captain. Nearly the entire 2023 team returned in hopes of a second consecutive win in the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy serves as the most experienced member of the team, making his eighth Ryder Cup appearance. In a whopping 33 matches played, the five-time major champion has gone 16-13-4. Reigning FedEx Cup winner Tommy Fleetwood will make his fourth appearance. The Englishman is 7-3-2 in 12 matches in the event. Justin Rose, 45 years old, is making his seventh appearance. The 2013 U.S. Open champion is 14-9-3 in 26 matches. Jon Rahm was the final captain’s pick, an easy one for Donald. The two-time major champion makes his fourth appearance, with a 6-3-3 record in 12 matches.

According to DraftKings, the United States is considered the favorite with –150 odds of winning. However, the European team is more experienced and a more talented team on paper.