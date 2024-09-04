Hickory – The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory’s Boys & Girls Club is developing a new outdoor initiative for youth ages 6-17. The primary focus of this new program is to introduce children and youth to outdoor activities such as fishing, archery, hunting and hiking. “The goal of our program includes exposing our youth to the fun to be had outdoors and significantly reducing screen time. We hope this new focus will attract more teenagers to our after school and summer camp programs so we may expand our mission to meet the needs of youth in our community and share with them the love and gospel of Jesus Christ.” – Kelsey Biggers, Boys & Girls Club Director

A Sporting Clay Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st at Chetola Sporting Reserve in Boone, NC to raise funds for this new and important program. Interested participants can contact Andrea Beatty at The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country, 828-851-0017 or go to their website, salvationarmyhickory.org for more information. Chetola Sporting Reserve will be partnering with the Boys & Girls Club this year to introduce archery to afterschool youth.

The Salvation Army is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1865 by Catherine and William Booth. Every day the Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country strives to meet human needs in God’s name without discrimination throughout Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Watauga, and Wilkes County. We offer unique, local programs, designed to meet the specific needs of our community. Local programs include Homeless Services, Hunger Relief, Rent and Utility Assistance, the Boys and Girls Club, Worship Services, Christmas Assistance, Family Thrift Stores, and Emergency Disaster Services. To support your local Salvation Army, please send contributions to P.O. Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603 Attention: Andrea Beatty, call 828-851-0017, or donate securely online on our Salvation Army of Hickory website, salvationarmyhickory.org