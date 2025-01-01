Hickory – The Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatic comedy The Hot Wing King is the next big thing coming to the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances begin January 24th in the Jeffers Theatre and continue through February 8th.

Daring, artistically bold, and hilariously original, this play is not to be missed. At its core, The Hot Wing King is more than a story about perfecting crispy wings for the Memphis “Hot Wang Festival”—it’s a joyful celebration of friendship, resilience, and the vibrant experiences of gay men in the Black community. With a cast of fully realized and complex characters, the play blends humor, heart, and humanity into a theatrical feast.

One standout character is Isom, played by Angel Rojas. A vivacious and witty member of the culinary team ‘The New Wing Order,’ Isom provides comic relief while charming audiences—even when his fussy antics stir things up.

Rojas is no stranger to the Hickory stage, having made an unforgettable debut as Golden Thunder in Airness, a performance that earned him a Kay Award for Outstanding Newcomer. He has since been seen in the ensemble of In the Heights and most recently as an Oompa Loompa in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Rojas describes himself as the “actor most likely to lock in and get things done” and is grateful for the encouragement and creative opportunities at HCT.

Performances of The Hot Wing King run January 24 through February 8, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. An additional performance will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 7:30 PM. The play is rated R and strongly recommended for adult audiences due to profanity.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/students.

The Hot Wing King is produced by Arts Culture Catawba. The 76th season at Hickory Community Theatre is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, BelleAge, Covington Dental, and LifeRootz. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

PHOTO: Angel Rojas plays Isom in The Hot Wing King. Photo by Katherine Stone Photography.