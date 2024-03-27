Seagrove, NC – The Celebration of Spring invites visitors to enjoy a self-guided tour to see what’s new at participating Seagrove pottery shops, April 19 – 21. Participating shops will feature new work for spring. Some will offer demonstrations, studio tours, kiln openings and more.

The variety of pottery in Seagrove is immense, with each shop specializing in its own unique style. Seagrove pottery shops are all independently owned, and will feature different items and activities for the Celebration of Spring. One shop may have a kiln opening while another may offer demonstrations or studio tours.

Visitors can pick up maps at participating shops or download a map at www.discoverseagrove.com.

Three gift certificates will be given away as door prizes with three different ways to win. To enter the drawing, visitors can tag @seagrovepotters on social media anytime between April 1 – 21, or they can fill out a card at participating pottery shops during the Celebration of Spring.

People who post a picture of themselves at a Seagrove pottery shop or with a piece of pottery they got in Seagrove will be entered into the social media drawing when they mention or tag the shop, and tag Seagrove Potters on Facebook or Instagram.

Winners for all three drawings will be chosen May 25 and will be notified. Gift certificates can be used at any Celebration of Spring participating shop.

The pottery tradition in Seagrove spans more than 200 years. Today there are more than 50 pottery shops, open year-round, that are keeping that tradition alive. Forty-four of those shops are participating in the Celebration of Spring.

Participating shops include Ben Owen Pottery, Blue Hen Pottery, BlueStone Pottery, Bulldog Pottery, Carolina Crockery/Hatfield Pottery, Chad Brown Pottery, Chris Luther Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, David Stuempfle Pottery, Dean and Martin Pottery, DirtWorks, Donna Craven Pottery, Donna’s Pottery Haven, Eck McCanless Pottery, Fiva McCanless Pottery, From the Ground Up, Hickory Hill Pottery, JLK Jewelry at Jugtown, Johnston and Gentithes Studios, Jugtown Pottery, Keith Martindale Pottery, Latham’s Pottery, Luck’s Ware, Matthew Kelly Pottery, McNeill’s Pottery, Michele Hastings & Jeff Brown Pottery, O’Quinn Pottery, Old Gap Pottery, Pottery by Frank Neef, Pottery Road Studio and Gallery, Potts Pottery, Ray Pottery & Gallery, Red Hare Pottery, Seagrove Art Pottery, Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, Teague’s Frogtown Pottery, The Triangle Studio, Thomas Pottery, Tom Gray Pottery, Triple C Pottery, Turn and Burn Pottery, Whynot Pottery & Acacia Art Tile, Windsong Pottery, and Wyndham and Brooke Haven Pottery.

More information can be found at www.discoverseagrove.com.

Celebration of Spring, self-guided tour featuring 44 Seagrove pottery shops. April 19 – 21, 10am – 5pm. Free event

Top Photo: Some shops will offer behind the scenes tours or demonstrations. Photo by Ben Owen.