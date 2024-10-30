Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in November including musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Nov 4, crafts: mason jar lid turkeys; Nov 5, blood pressure checks and Eating on a Budget with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Nov 6, SHIIP Medicare Open Enrollment with Vickie Blevins, Catawba County Council on Aging; Nov 7, Veterans Day celebration; Nov 12, cooking class: pizza; Nov 13, musical performance with Cameron Matthews; Nov 20, musical performance with Cody Newton; Nov 21, Thanksgiving trivia with Erica Derr, Newton Library; Nov 27, Seasonal Depression with Partners Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Nov 4, Cold Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Nov 5, trivia with Steve; Nov 13, cooking class: pickle dip with Kathy and Suzi; Nov 14, blood pressure checks and Quit Smoking with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Nov 19, Dementia Holidays with Partners Health; Nov 20, musical performance with Nancy Frady and Joni Coppinger; Nov 21, putt-putt; Nov 25, craft: Thanksgiving card making; Nov 26, Name That Tune 1950’s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory Nov 5, crafts: card making for veterans; Nov 12, cooking class: let’s make chicken soup for National Chicken Soup day; Nov 13, Holiday Best photo shoot; Nov 14, Cold Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Nov 18, Dementia Behaviors with Partners Health; Nov 19, blood pressure checks and Quit Smoking with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; Nov 20, Name That Tune 1950’s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Nov 25, Christmas card making with Jerry; Nov 27, musical performance with Cameron Matthews. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: Nov 6, cooking class: 5 minute no bake pumpkin cheesecake; Nov 7, musical performance by Bob Hollar; Nov 12, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Nov 13, blood pressure checks and Quit Smoking with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; Nov 14, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Nov 19, Seasonal Depression with Partners Health; Nov 20, Cold Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Nov 21, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; Nov 27, Activity with Sherrills Ford Library. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Nov 6, crafts: fluid art with Lisa and Morgan; Nov 7,Cold Weather Safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Nov 12, Holiday photo shoot with Lisa; Nov 13, musical performance by Cody and Wayne Newton; Nov 14, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; Nov 18, cooking class: individual lasagna cups with Teresa Slaughter; Nov 20, crafts: paper bag snowflakes with Judy; Nov 21, musical performance by Sentimental Journey; Nov 28, Seasonal Depression with Partners Health. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, call 828-327-6851 or visit www.ccunitedway.com.