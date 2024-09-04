Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in September including musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Sept 3, cooking class: CG’s strawberry poke cake; Sept 4, musical performance by Cody Newton; Sept 9, crafts: leaf candy dish; Sept 11, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Sept 16, crafts: pumpkin puzzle piece craft; Sept 19, musical performance by Kim Dagerhardt; Sept 23, crafts: mandala painting with Amanda Bentley; Sept 24, musical performance by Shellem Cline; Sept 25, Crisis Prevention with Partners Health; Sept 30, Fall Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Sept 3, blood pressure checks and First Aid: Burns and Cuts with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Sept 4, Olympic games begin: dress your team & cup stack challenge; Sept 5, cooking class: sweet potato crumb cake with Kathy Potter and Suzi; Sept 9, musical performance by Charles Hollar; Sept 11 Dementia Sensory with Partners Health; Sept 16, crafts: make and take play dough craft; Sept 18, craft: fall ribbon wreath; Sept 19, Fall Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Sept 24, Timeless Trivia: Inventors, Discoveries, and Breakthroughs with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Sept 30, corn hole. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: Sept 3, Fall Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Sept 4, crafts: mason jar sunflowers; Sept 10, blood pressure checks and First Aid: Burns and Cuts with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Sept 11, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; Sept 16, Dementia Basics with Partners Health; Sept 18, Timeless Trivia: Inventors, Discoveries, and Breakthroughs with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Sept 23, cooking class: cider glazed chicken thighs; Sept 24, crafts: fall card making with Jerry; Sept 25, North Carolina trivia; Sept 30, celebrate all things pancake: food and trivia. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: Sept 5, Fall Prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Sept 10, blood pressure checks and First Aid: Burns and Cuts with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; Sept 11, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Sept 12, cooking class: 2-ingredient apple pie cups; Sept 18, horse racing game; Sept 19, Musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; Sept 23, Bingo; Sept 24, Crisis Prevention by Partners Health; Sept 25, activity with Sherrills Ford Library; Sept 30, crafts: bean mosaic art with Kayla. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Sept 3, Crisis Prevention with Partners Health; Sept 4, Line Dancing with Linda Smith; Sept 5, crafts: cupcake liner flowers; Sept 11, trip Catawba County Firefighters Museum; Sept 12, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; Sept 16, cooking class: warm brie and pear tartlets with Teresa Slaughter; Sept 17, blood pressure checks and First Aid: Burns and Cuts with Liliana Adrian, CVHS; Sept 18, musical performance by Cody and Wayne Newton; Sept 19, corn hole; Sept 30, musical performance by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com