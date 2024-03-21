Hudson, NC – The 34th dinner theatre production of the Town of Hudson opens this Thursday, March 21st with dinner at 6:30, and the show to follow at 7:30 PM. The play is “The Miracle Worker,” the story of Helen Keller and her teacher, mentor and friend, Annie Sullivan. Helen is deaf and blind, and Miss Sullivan herself is legally blind; she comes directly from her graduation from the Perkins School for the Blind in Boston, to Alabama to work with Helen. This award-winning, William Gibson play originally starred Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke, and is based on Helen’s autobiography. The title of the play was inspired by a Mark Twain quote: “Helen is a miracle and Annie Sullivan is the miracle worker.”

In the Hudson production, the actresses are more than friends; they are real life sisters. Kris Gibson Williams plays Annie Sullivan. This has been a bucket list wish of Kris, so much so that though she recently married and will be living in Columbia, South Carolina, she is suspending setting up housekeeping there until the conclusion of this production. Kris has been involved in area theatre for 10 years, always with a love of returning to the HUB Station stage. Kris says, “I always enjoy coming back to the HUB, for the family sense of camaraderie and for the quality of the productions. I love sharing the stage with my siblings, so I am very grateful to get to share the stage with my sister in her first HUB production.” Kris’s passion, vision and education revolve around her awareness of sign language for the deaf, so this role is tailored for her. Her younger sister, Samantha, plays the role of Helen Keller, and counts it a privilege and honor to get to work hand in hand with her sister, before Kris moves away. “Samantha says, “After seeing many of the shows Kris has done, I’m excited to be onstage with her!”

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th and 30th. Tickets may be acquired by calling the box office at (828) 726-8871, by going by the box office in the HUB, located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, or by going to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and following the link to tix.com Tickets are $37 for dinner (catered by Dan’l Boone Inn) and the show, $19 for the show only.