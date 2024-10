Hickory – This month’s Hickory Music Factory Open Mic will feature 11 HMF bands for a total of 20 HMF students! We are excited for our students to show off what they can do.

We will also be honoring a wonderful soul and HMF friend, Andrea. We will be sharing a Venmo square for donations to help Andrea with her medical bills resulting from a tragic car accident. Open Mic is Friday, October 18th, starting at 6pm!

The Premier is located at 109 11th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601.