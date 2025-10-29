Hickory – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Playmakers will transport audiences to 1930s Berlin this fall with a vibrant new production of Cabaret, running from November 6-9 and November 13-16.

Set between the Kit Kat Klub and a nearby boarding house, the show follows its characters through fading glamour, intrigue and tension in Germany as 1929 becomes 1930. A Broadway classic for decades, Cabaret has captivated audiences on stage and screen — including the beloved 1972 film adaptation starring Liza Minnelli — and continues to resonate with its unforgettable songs and provocative storytelling.

Stepping into the iconic role of Sally Bowles, actress Kaylyn Hall said, “Cabaret is a show like no other. Many shows are just meant to entertain, but this one makes you think about the world. We’re approaching it through a fresh lens, focusing on the reality and emotion of the story rather than trying to recreate what’s come before.”

Director Lindsay Weitkamp and music director Chris Nigrelli have transformed Belk Centrum into an immersive Kit Kat Klub, where performers and audience share the same space. Lighting designer Bill West-Davis said, “Once you step inside, you’re not in Belk Centrum anymore — you’re in the Kit Kat Klub.” The theater comes alive with a jazz-style musical ensemble performing on stage as part of the cast, and the full use of the space allows the audience to feel like part of the action, creating a lively, dynamic experience that echoes the energy and intimacy of the original nightclub setting.

Weitkamp said, “Cabaret has a fascinating history — it’s a 1960s Kander and Ebb musical based on a 1950s play, which in turn was adapted from a novel written in the 1930s. We’re exploring how these stories from the past still speak to audiences today, and how what happens on stage connects to the world around us.”

The Playmakers will celebrate their centennial in 2026, marking 100 years of bringing dynamic theater experiences to the Lenoir-Rhyne community and beyond.

Tickets are available at tickets.lr.edu.