Taylorsville, NC – The Studio3 Chorale, Alexander County’s adult community Chorus, will begin this season’s rehearsals on September 5th in Taylorsville. The Chorale has experienced great popularity and growth since its beginning three years ago.

This talented group of more than fifty singers delights audiences with great choral music in its two major concerts and several smaller performances throughout the year.

Conductor Jordan Dagenhart says, “We invite those who love to sing to consider joining us. Singers must be over 18 and submit a very basic audition over the phone. Note reading is not required. Please visit Studio3nc.com and go to the Chorale Frequently Asked Questions page for all the details. This is going to be a great year.”

New this year is a Chorale Kick Off Retreat on Saturday morning August 24th from 9 till noon.

Anyone just interested in learning more can come and meet the singers, hear from Jordan and Associate Conductor Bernadette Watts about the coming year, sing a little, have a good time, and enjoy a free lunch. There is no obligation to join the Chorale.

Those interested in attending the retreat or joining the Chorale should call or text Jordan Dagenhart at 828-228-7706.