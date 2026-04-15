Valdese, NC – Rock School Arts Foundation located inside the historic Old Rock School in Valdese, NC proudly presents The Art of Words an ekphrastic poetry reading. Ekphrastic poetry is poetry inspired by a work of art, either visually or emotionally through an imaginative interpretation.

Poets are invited to visit the Rock School Arts Foundation’s galleries. The works of Bobby Regenbogen, High-Country Watermedia Society, and Stephanie Tenery will be on display and are to be used as inspiration for this poetry event.

Exhibitions open Friday, April 24th and close Friday, May 22nd. The galleries are open to the public 8-5 Monday – Friday. Viewing online at rockschoolartgalleries.com.

An opening reception will be held on Sunday, April 26 from 2-4pm. During this time, all visitors may view the artwork and speak to the artists.

Interested poets are invited to submit 1 to 3 poems inspired by the exhibits starting April 24 with the deadline on May 18. Poets will read their selected work on May 24th.

Submit poems to Sharon Bowman, Executive Director at rsaf1893@gmail.com or mail to: Rock School Art Foundation, PO Box 837, Valdese, NC 28690. Questions call: 828-838-9806 or email rsaf1893@gmail.com.

The public is invited to attend the live poetry reading in the gallery surrounded by their inspirations on Sunday, May 24 from 2-4pm. The event will offer light refreshments.

Important Dates:

Exhibition Dates: April 24 – May 22, 2026/Online April 24 – June 12, 2026

Exhibit Reception: April 26, 2026 from 2-4pm (The public is invited.).

Poetry Submission Deadline: May 18, 2026 by 5pm.

Live Poetry Reading: May 24, 2026 from 2-4pm (The public is invited).