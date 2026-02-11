Newton, NC – The Corner Table is now accepting nominations for individuals who exemplify leadership, generosity, and a passion for creating positive change in their community. These nominees will be considered for participation in The Corner Table’s Impact Societies: The Baker’s Dozen, The JR Baker’s Dozen, and the Dudez Dozen. These societies play a vital role in raising both funds and awareness to support The Corner Table’s mission and community feeding programs.

Nominees do not have to be current supporters of The Corner Table. We are seeking individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to service, leadership, and philanthropy through volunteerism, community involvement, or other meaningful efforts. These are people who inspire others, step forward to make a difference, and are eager to grow their impact within the community.

Impact Societies:

The Baker’s Dozen – Designed for women ages 18 and older

The JR Baker’s Dozen – Designed for young women in grades 8–11

The Dudez Dozen – Designed for young men in grades 8–11

How to Nominate:

Submit a nomination at: https://www.thecornertable.org/nomination-form

For assistance, email info@thecornertable.org or call 828-464-0355

Selected honorees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers through socials, events, and volunteer opportunities while helping advance The Corner Table’s feeding programs, including the Community Kitchen, Backpack Program, and Frozen Meal Program.

To learn more about past honorees, visit www.thecornertable.org and click on IMPACT Societies. The deadline for nominations is February 20, 2026. All nominees will be contacted with details about the societies, and chosen honorees will officially launch their campaigns with a kickoff event in March.

For additional information, please contact The Corner Table’s office at 828-464-0355 and ask to speak with Summer Jenkins, Executive Director.