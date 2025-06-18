Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre will participate in Downtown Newton’s Juneteenth Celebration with a special sneak peek of its upcoming production, Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years. The performance will take place Thursday, June 19, from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Yount Park in Newton.

The full production will be presented as part of The Green Room’s 2025–26 season, running March 27 through April 12, 2026, in the Butler Black Box Theatre, and will be directed by Sidney Horton. Horton previously directed the play for BNS Productions and will bring with him the two acclaimed performers who originally brought the Delany sisters’ story to life.

Portraying Bessie Delany is Lillie Oden, an award-winning actress, voice-over artist and advocate for domestic violence awareness. Her credits include The Antwone Fisher Story, Discarded Things, Steel Magnolias, Fences and The Vagina Monologues.

Dr. Corlis Hayes will play Sadie Delany. Hayes is a respected director, educator and advocate for equity in the arts. She teaches theatre at Central Piedmont Community College and The Theatre Gap Initiative. Her work has earned her multiple regional theatre awards and leadership roles with Theatre Charlotte and Free Reign Theatre.

Horton is a well-known director in the Charlotte theatre community. His past directing credits include work with Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, the Harvey B. Gantt Center, Matthews Playhouse and more. The Green Room is proud to welcome his artistic vision and leadership to this meaningful production.

There will be no auditions held for this production. However, information about upcoming auditions at The Green Room is available at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/auditions.

Image Credit: David Brown.