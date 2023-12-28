Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to feature an exquisite collection of art from Creative Lazer Design at the historic Lucas Mansion. Creative Lazer Design is renowned for their unique laser cut artwork, which is customized for each client. Their expertise lies in crafting both wooden and metal pieces. The Creative Lazer Design team is based in Wilkesboro, NC, and their website, https://creativelazerdesigns.com/, provides further information about their services.

The exhibit is currently on display in the Center’s main art gallery until December 28, 2023. The Center encourages community members to show support for local artists by visiting the Lucas Mansion. Admission to the Hiddenite Center’s art exhibits is always free and open to the public.

For additional information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center – call 828-632-6966, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or email [email protected] to contact the Center.

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment Of The Arts and with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, South Arts, Carpenter Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.