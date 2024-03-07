Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to announce an upcoming crochet workshop suitable for both adults and children. The workshop will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 10 am to noon at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite.

This learning experience has been designed to accommodate both right-handed and left-handed individuals. Participants will learn fundamental crocheting skills, such as mastering tension, creating chains, and various stitching techniques, providing a solid introduction to the world of crocheting.

Additionally, students will receive resources to support their progress beyond the workshop. Leading the class is Lisa Ray, a valued educational partner of the Hiddenite Center. Lisa, member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, brings her expertise in fiber arts and a passion for exploring creative expressions. Her goal is to inspire others to create beautiful and practical fiber art pieces.

The workshop fee is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. All materials will be provided. For participants under 10 years old, we kindly request that a parent accompany them during the workshop. The Center looks forward to sharing this hands-on heritage opportunity with the community!

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email [email protected], or visit hiddenitearts.org.

The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.