Fallen Leaves (**½) Two lonely people connect but through such plot complications as a lost phone number and problems with a dog they keep missing each other. Those looking for heartfelt romance should be warned that it’s the least developed element in the film, which is strange since it’s being billed as just that type of movie. There is some humor of the Wes Anderson variety on display every now and then and that may explain the love so many people have for this one. On the other hand, being allergic to the charms of Anderson and his films as I am may be the very reason I was curiously unmoved as so many others have been.

Blood Simple (1984) The twisty tale of a bar owner’s attempt to murder his cheating wife and her lover, which marked the film debut for the Coen Brothers, makes its 4K debut in a new edition that retains the previous extras found on the Blu Ray release.

The Outside Man (1973) Jean Louis Trintignant is a French hit man sent to LA to kill a crime boss in this gritty thriller that boasts an incredible cast. Extras include a new commentary.

Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XVI (1942-51) The Mystery of Marie Roget, Chicago Deadline and Iron Man are the titles in the latest film noir set from the label.

Has Anybody Seen My Gal (1952) Douglas Sirk directs this musical about a dying man’s insistence on making sure his inheritance is left to a worthy beneficiary. Extras include a new commentary by the recently deceased actress Piper Laurie.

Split Image (1982) A college athlete (Michael O’Keefe) finds himself lured into a religious cult in this thriller from director Ted Kotcheff. Extras include a new commentary and trailer.

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) Robert Wise directed this taut crime tale of a racist bank robber who is paired with a black partner on his latest job. Extras include a new commentary.

The Hell With Heroes (1968) Joseph Sargent directs this WWII set tale of international smugglers. Extras include the film’s trailer and a commentary.

The Road to Hong Kong (1962) The seventh and final road movie to pair Bob Hope and Bing Crosby comes to Blu Ray and also features a new audio commentary.

Varsity Blues (1999) James Van Der Beek is a backup quarterback who is forced to learn the ropes of being a star athlete after suddenly being thrust into the limelight. Extras on the first ever 4K release include commentary and featurettes.

The concert film, Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987), comes to Blu Ray for the first time this week from the label, while Mimi Leder’s action film entry starring George Clooney, The Peacemaker (1997), also comes to Blu for the first time ever.

The label is issuing two new separate Blu Ray releases of essential films in the career of Charles Bronson. They are Telefon (1977) and St. Ives (1976) and both include bonus commentaries.

