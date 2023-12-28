Now in Theaters:

The Color Purple (**) Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson lead the cast in this film adaptation of the stage musical, which was a Broadway adaptation of the lauded 1985 Steven Spielberg film, which was an adaptation of the highly regarded Alice Walker novel. If it sounds like the source material might be in danger of being watered down, you’d be right. The tonally inconsistent film bears little resemblance to the previous cinematic iteration and has opted to soft peddle the subplot involving the sexuality of major characters that was a major part of the book. The cast is capable and certainly know how to belt a tune effectively but that’s the best that can be said about a film for which I’m not sure anyone was demanding to see.

New to Streaming:

Maestro (**) Bradley Cooper directs and stars as the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein but this film, much like the recent biopics, Ferrari and Napoleon, opts to put the subject’s love life front and center while allowing his professional achievements to take a back seat. That’s a mistake and makes for a maddening experience should one see the film in an attempt to learn something about Bernstein’s interesting and varied career. Carey Mulligan, as his long suffering wife, and Cooper are fine but the film is an empty vessel that fails to launch.

New to Disc:

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) A mysterious prisoner is the only hope for France during the tyrannical reign of Louis XIV in Randall Wallace’s historical actioner getting its first ever 4K release. No new extras but archival bonus material from the Blu Ray edition has been retained.

Last Man Standing (1996) Walter Hill’s remake of the classic Japanese film, Yojimbo, starring Bruce Willis, comes to Blu Ray in a new special edition this week. The release includes some new bonus material as well.

Classic Flix:

Our Town (1940) The film adaptation of the Thornton Wilder play concerning the goings on in a small New Hampshire town has received a new restoration and includes some new bonus material as well.

Disney:

Director James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) and its equally successful sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), get a new 4K release with a few new extras as well.

Vinegar Syndrome:

King on Screen (2023) is a new documentary examining the more than 80 film and TV adaptations of author Stephen King’s work. The limited edition release also contains bonus material.

