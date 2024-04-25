Newton, NC – Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in a convent where she helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship!

The show is directed by Joey Moray & musically directed by Kiki Neale.

Performance dates: May 3-19, 2024

You can order online tickets using the button below. If you wish to call The Green Room to order your tickets over the phone, call (828) 464-6128 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm starting on the specified date above. With the exception of Benefactor day, the Box Office is open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm. (Our offices are closed on Mondays.)

This show is produced by: Cargo Transporters, Covered Bridge Investment Group, United Arts Council of Catawba County, and Ken Wilkinson & Allen Wood

For more information, please visit https://www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.