Dear regular reader or random passerby as the case may be. Before we crack open a can of Kooky Cola and embark on this week’s absurd adventure, a bit of forewarning. A definitively divine disclaimer, if you will. What follows is in no shapelessly formed way a carelessly calculated claim of derivative divinity. Nor is it meant to spawn offense in those who hold fast and true to their religious convictions. So, we will keep potential sacrilege to a minimum.

However, for those of you fair weather followers of the faith. Those who seek Sunday morning salvation for Saturday night sins on the regular. Or believe baptism and a WWJD bumper sticker ensures eternity. Well… feel free to be offended because nobody cares what you think anyway.

That said, here we go…

This year represents the last of the Grand-saws elementary years. Ah, they grow up so fast, too fast and not fast enough on some days. As we take the first steps, in bidding a fond farewell to youth, many things will be missed and reminisced.

Among these sweet sentiments are what as many other parental figures will recognize or recall as the “Christmas Corner.” This being a small shoppe set up in schools shortly before the holidays set in. Where children could purchase inexpensive Christmas gifts for family members.

A year past the youngest of our brood was quite excited. Having saved his own allowance for this endeavor. Purchasing small, sweet gifts for Lil Red (that’s the spouse) and myself as well as his surviving great grandmother (mine own mom). The latter holds the significance for this tale.

Her delight matched his own in opening the small package. Revealing a whitewashed (as in paint style not racial discriminatory) cookie cutter angel ornament cut from blossom wood. To his joy she immediately decreed it be hung in the dining room as it was too lovely to only make yearly appearances. So, there it went and there it remains.

On our following weekly visit. As we rejoined her round the dinner table for a meal and fellowship. She looked at the angel ornament that adorned her wall. Then smiling sweetly toward us (her great grandson in particular) and openly stated with true sincerity- “I love my little angel!” Without missing a beat I responded- “I love you too mom!”

At which point Lil’ Red burst into uncontrollable laughter. Not at my clever quick whit but at the very idea of myself being of heavenly origin. To this I took some offense.

“How in h*** do you know I’m not a f***ing angel?” I had retorted. The statement in itself seemingly damning my plight and sealing her side of the discussion, with an added smirk on her part.

“Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” Hebrews; 13:2 – Was my follow up quote and informed her that at the moment I was not feeling particularly entertained. It was then I was struck… not by her… but by a divine revelation.

Considering that biblical verse is open to theological speculation and translation. What if we’ve been quoting/translating that particular verse wrong. Perhaps getting its meaning somewhat backwards. What if it doesn’t mean that whilst entertaining, we are unaware of the angelic nature of our “strangers.” But rather they are unaware of it themselves.

Confusing? Yes. But open your mind and attempt to follow along, watch me for the changes and try to keep up.

What if, with infinite wisdom, the supreme being place angels not just among us but as us. Removing awareness, so they could be more humbly efficient, without risk of holier-than-thou intervention? We’re not talking about being “touched by” on the “highway to heaven.” But everyday folks moved, not by divine intervention, but rather situation and circumstance. Who’re there when needed or always if needed. That can act with understanding because they too suffer and serve the same trials and tribulations of humanity. Existing among us, living alongside us, all the while unaware.

Sound a bit farfetched? Well consider this- do you know or have encountered someone who seemed to always be there for you? Perhaps, are you unaware of how oft you’re there for others? Random coincidences? Or unaware angels? Now if you’ll excuse me… I must go preen my wings.

