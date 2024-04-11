Valdese, NC – One of Valdese most popular events blooms on Saturday, April 27th! Join us for the Spring Craft Market behind the Old Rock School on Temple Field from 9-4:00 P.M. and browse items from over 80 handmade crafting vendors! This popular event draws attendees of all ages and interests each year as the wide variety of vendors appeals to each unique taste. Candles, apparel, jewelry, woodworking, toys, pet accessories, pottery, yard art, home décor, all-natural bath and body products, and so much more! Many of your favorite vendors will be returning, in addition to some new faces joining the event for the very first time!

Only weeks out from Mother’s Day, the Spring Craft Market is the perfect place to find a gift for mom! Support local artisans and find something truly unique for the special lady in your life! Settlemyre Nursery will also be in attendance offering a unique variety of plants sure to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.

Local food trucks Dig’n Dogs and Hot Shots Espresso will be in attendance and the Piedmont and Western Railroad Museum will be hosting an open house- come check out the state’s largest indoor railroad display!

Plan to continue your day in Valdese by exploring downtown and the variety of locally owned businesses- boutiques, specialty shops, and antiques along with plenty of great eats!

Old Colony Players will be performing “Escape to Margaritaville” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre later in the evening at 7:30 P.M. for any attendees looking to get an early start to Summer! Bring your favorite lawn chair and join the biggest party in town! Tickets are available by calling 828-522-1150 or online at oldcolonyplayers.com.

For more information about Valdese events and a full Spring/Summer event schedule, please call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129 or go to visitvaldese.com.