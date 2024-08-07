DISCLAIMER: “The views, thoughts and opinions contained within this article are those of the writer and theirs alone. They in no way reflect upon the views, thoughts and/or opinions of Focus, the Focus staff or any other contributing writers. Any complaints in reference to this article should be addressed directly to the writer. At which they will be taken under serious consideration… and seriously ignored rather snootily. Because if you take anything written here serious then seek serious help… seriously.”

What is “violence”? Well simply put- it’s a matter of opinion. More complexly put… we could easily fill this entire paper with what is considered “violent” per the multitude’s consideration.

Perhaps a dictionary interjection may be of assistance. To move things along, evading several rambling pages of over-sensitive bulls***. Websters defines violence as – vi·o·lence / noun: behavior involving physical force intended to hurt, damage, or kill someone or something.

In expansion or variance of this defining, there are three primary recognized types of violence. The first being physical – which implies someone using part of their body or an object to control or injure another. The second sexual – this occurs when a person is forced to unwillingly take part in sexual activity. And the third being emotional – when someone says or does something to make a person feel stupid or worthless.

For our purposes here let’s get physical… physical… let’s get into physical. Because rape is undebatably bad. And we’ve no time for sticks, stones and all that jazz.

It has been said that “violence is never the answer.” That would seem to depend upon the question. In contrast it has also been stated that- “If violence doesn’t solve your problem, it’s because you aren’t using enough of it, not doing it right or just not that good at the violence.”

But whether done correctly or not, is violence ever the correct answer? As a response to violence (i.e. violence begets violence)? As a last resort? For justifiable revenge? For punishment against itself?

Recently South Carolina passed legislation legalizing and reinstating the death penalty. Death row members can now choose their own flavor of demise. Lethal injection where chemicals are administered intravenously, and you go to sleep forever. Electric chair applying 2,000 of current until you are dead. Firing squad… they shoot you… until you die.

Now there have of course been some argumentative protests that these methods of execution (especially the latter two) are cruel, unusual and overly violent. Momentary interjection- Has anyone considered death by explosion? Loud and messy, yes, but quick and painless, nonetheless.

The reality is there is simply not a completely humane, painless or elegant way to kill a person.

But should there be? Should they be? Their victims didn’t even get options or the offer of lethal explosion.

They have killed and yet, “Thou shall not kill!”- is the commanding good book referenced mantra of all those opposed to the undeniable violence of the death penalty. But that same “good” book also says- Jesus says, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.”. – Matthew 7:12

Yes, we are invoking the sacred Golden rule. And we are going to utilize it from a different perspective. Because if we are to do unto others the way we want to be done unto. Doesn’t that imply that those who commit acts of violence upon others want acts of violence done unto themselves? If you kill someone does that mean you wish to be killed?

Maybe that’s where the unusually cruelly “violent” death penalty options go astray. Maybe there should be no “option” and the penalty should be that they be done unto in the same manner they did unto. Or we could just chain them up in a room with an angry blind person, armed with a machine gun and see what happens.

Guilty perpetrator or innocent victim, no matter how or whom it is done unto, it’s still violence, on some level, in some way, shape or form. Is it justified by a person’s previous endeavors? Is it the right answer situation pending? This is where having the option of opinion comes into play. Do unto others or done unto others, violence will only stop being an option when it is no longer an option for anyone.

I welcome almost all questions, comments Focus, or E-mail me at [email protected]. Hope to hear from ya, until then try and stay focused! See ya.