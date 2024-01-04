Hickory – On January 18, 2024 at 7:30pm, the Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) will present Crossroads: Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby Jazz Duo at Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory.

Tickets are $28/Adults and Students (17 & under or w/college ID):$10 admission.

The featured Artists are Ariel Pocock (piano), and Chad Eby, (saxophone).

North Carolina’s Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby have been delighting audiences around the world for the past five years with their friendly duo interpretations of jazz standards and other music. Expect bold and whimsical twists on the familiar, lesser-known gems from jazz, film, and popular song, as well as compelling original compositions. Presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art.

About the band:

Ariel Pocock has received international acclaim as an equally captivating jazz pianist, vocalist, and composer. Ariel’s notable performances as a headline act include the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, the Rochester International Jazz Festival, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the 2014 Jazz Cruise, the Tokyo Jazz Festival, the Quebec City International Jazz Festival, the Stanford Jazz Workshop, and many more.

Chad Eby has earned widespread critical acclaim as “a consummate improviser” (Jazz Times), “has tremendous poise and natural melodic sense” (Ottawa Sun), and his ”tone is boundless, blues-inflected, and wholly satisfying” (AllAboutJazz.com). He is Associate Professor in the Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program at UNCG, and is a Conn-Selmer and D’Addario Woodwinds Performing Artist.

Enjoy Ariel and Chad’s duo albums “BFFs” and “Friendships: BFFs II” at www.chadeby.bandcamp.com.

Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. -Fri.

For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email [email protected]. Follow WesternPiedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.