What Is Going On With Tar Heels Football?

Media coverage of UNC football is at an all-time high. Problem is, the coverage has little to do with football. First year coach Bill Belichick, who rarely made news off the field during his legendary NFL coaching career, can’t escape the news these days.

Belichick, now 73 years old, has often stated he doesn’t worry about how he’s perceived. Even when he has a very public relationship with 24-year old Jordon Hudson. Not only is Hudson his girlfriend, she has apparently emerged as his PR agent.

This became very evident last week during an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”. Hudson, of course, was present for the interview and reportedly interrupted the interview multiple times if she did not like the question. Belichick, known as a control freak, let her disrupt the interview. Hudson, in particular, stopped the interview when her beau was asked how he and Hudson met.

It should be noted that the interview took place because Belichick just released a new book and has been out promoting it. This has me wondering just how much time he is spending on his football program in Chapel Hill. Book promotion interviews are universally known as interviews where personal life questions are not out of order.

As expected, the interview went viral and Belichick is reportedly seeking out a public relations specialist to handle his outside public relations. I have to wonder how Jordon took that news.

It has also come out that Belichick has asked that Hudson be CC’d on all UNC emails sent to him. I wonder if North Carolina officials knew that they basically hired Hudson along with Belichick? Or has Bill employed his girlfriend?

Belichick was also asked during the interview about not mentioning Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his book “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” and whether he felt disrespected over his 24-year-run with the Patriots ending after the 2023 season. Belichick said the breakup with Kraft was a mutual decision, repeating the answer when it was brought up that Kraft has since said he fired Belichick.

In closing, let me share with you that Hudson and Belichick met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

It is going to be interesting in Chapel Hill this fall.