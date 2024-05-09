Elkin, NC – The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival celebrates North Carolina’s premier wine region each spring with a day of wine, food, music and art.

This year’s festival is set for Saturday, May 18, at Elkin Municipal Park and features 16 wineries from Yadkin Valley wine country. The park setting allows patrons to bring chairs or blankets and spend the afternoon relaxing in the sun or under shade trees.

“It’s nice because it’s a big open space,” says festival director Quinn Wilkins of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce. “You can sit outside and enjoy wine and live music.”

This year’s bands celebrate two of the best music decades. First up is 70’s Kids Solid Gold Tribute Band, followed by its sister band, Kids in America Totally 80’s Tribute Band.

“We encourage dancing,” Wilkins says. “We leave space open in front of the stage, so people can come up and dance and get pictures with the bands. It’s always a fun time.”

This is the 21st edition of the festival, and new this year is a spacious tent with a barbecue buffet and private restrooms for VIP ticket holders. VIP ticket holders also receive priority parking and early admittance at 10:30 a.m. before gates open at 11 a.m.

Nine food trucks provide everything from barbecue ribs to steak burgers to tacos to vegetarian options. There will also be a selection of art vendors.

The 16 participating wineries are: Carolina Heritage, Christian Paul, Elkin Creek, Hanover Park, Haze Gray, Native Vines, Piccione Vineyards, Sanders Ridge, Shadow Springs, Shelton Vineyards, Slightly Askew, Stardust Cellars, Surry Cellars, Weathervane Winery, Williamson Mead & Brewery, and Windsor Run.

“It’s an industry that continues to grow and I don’t really see it slowing down anytime soon,” Wilkins says. “When people think of the Yadkin Valley, they know us for our wineries. They are a huge part of our tourism industry and attract visitors from all over.”

Yadkin Valley Wine Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $45 at the gate, while VIP tickets are $100. Admission is free to anyone who is not tasting wines.

Elkin Vine Line provides regular shuttle service between the festival and local hotels. Festival parking is $10.

For more info or to purchase tickets, go to www.YadkinValleyWineFestival.com or call (336) 526-1111. To browse Yadkin Valley lodging options, visit www.YadkinValleyNC.com.

Photo Credit: Andy Jay