Oktoberfest Main Stage

Friday, Oct. 11

7:15 – 8:45 PM Scott Moss & The $100 Handshakes

Scott is a singer/songwriter from the iconic town of Shelby, NC–a town known for championship high school football and as the birthplace of Earl Scruggs. Scott’s music tells the story of growing up in this all-American town with a striking, and sometimes gritty honesty.

9:15 – 10:45 PM The Tan & Sober Gentlemen

The music of the Carolinas, (and Appalachia in general) stems from the marriage of the Irish fiddle and the African banjo, which first met in the American South before the Revolution. The Tan and Sober Gentlemen aim to bring these traditions full circle. They play Irish tunes, ballads, and pub songs right next to the Appalachian fiddle tunes of their youth, melding the two into what they call “Irish-American hillbilly music.”

Saturday, Oct. 12

5:15 – 6:45PM Hollar Choir

Led by the lyrical craftsmanship of singer, guitarist, and songwriter Clint Roberts, the distinctly Appalachian, old-time sound of Asheville’s Holler Choir combines haunting harmonies, stirring string compositions, and heart-wrenching ballads, yet hardly conforms to a stereotypical genre. Call it a confluence of old-time, Americana, and bluegrass, but, by its own exceptional design, the sound and atmosphere of Holler Choir are singular.

7:15 – 8:45PM JJL Band

The JJL Band will be jamming its rock and blues sound. 12. These local favorites are a must see!

9:15 – 10:45 PM Sol Driven Train

Sol Driven Train’s playful sonic schizophrenia absorbs songwriting influences like John Prine and Paul Simon, Afro-caribbean rhythmic explorations, and funky New Orleans-style brass into earnest songs of life, love, loss, and long johns. The versatile 5-piece band, based in Charleston, features rotating lead vocalists, and multi-instrumental talent spread across horns, strings, keyboards, and percussion. Combining rich varieties of American pop and folk music into their own brass-kickin’ roots rock sound, Sol Driven Train has carved out a unique musical identity within the Jam and Americana music scene.

Commscope Stage

Friday, Oct. 11

5:00 – 7:00 PM The Steubenville Tootlers

The Steubenville Tootlers is an Oktoberfest style German band. All music is played in the traditional Oom-pah style. Band members include John Entzi (Trumpet and Vocals), Rick Neiman (Tuba and Vocals), Nathan Hefner (Keys and Vocals) and Justin Watts (Drums).

Saturday, Oct. 12

11:15 – 1:30 PM. The Steubenville Tootlers

The Steubenville Tootlers is an Oktoberfest style German band. All music is played in the traditional Oom-pah style.

1:45 – 3:15 PM Shelby Rae Moore Band

Having grown up in a musical family, Shelby began singing at a very early age and has evolved into a seasoned professional. She has the uncommon ability to move effortlessly between genres including blues, rock, country, bluegrass and pop. Her influences range from Jerry Reed to Bonnie Raitt to Etta James to Adele.

3:30 – 5:00 PM Dick & Tammy Show

Justin Clyde Williams and Tyler Hatley met many years ago in a dive bar tucked away near Sherrills Ford, North Carolina and the rest is going down in history…somewhere. Terrorizing the juke joints and dives across the Carolinas – commonly referred to the “Best damn Nick Jamerson cover band east of Prestonburg” – the boys joined by their best favorite fiddlin’ cousin, Lightnin’ Mark Parks to bring you the Dick and Tammy Show. This awe inspiring evening of harmonious musical rendering will include a set of original songs, followed by some of the traditional country, Red Dirt and Americana songs we all love.

5:15 – 6:45 PM Big Fun Band

Big Fun is all about assuring that everyone has the night of their life!

Sunday, Oct. 13

12:30 – 2:00 PM Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Recording Artist Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional and newgrass music, this North Carolina based quintet brings a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic, hard-driving and sincere.

Recent singles have charted in the Bluegrass Today top 5 including three songs to hit the #1 spot “California,” “Darkside Of The Mountain,” and in January of 2024, “Weed’s Don’t Wither.”

2:30 – 5:00 PM The Steubenville Tootlers

The Steubenville Tootlers is an Oktoberfest style German band. All music is played in the traditional Oom-pah style.

KidsFest Stage

Friday, Oct. 11

5:00 -6:00 PM – Weekend Kick-off with DJ Willy Wow

6:00 – 8:00 PM – DJ Willy Wow

Saturday, Oct. 12

10:00 – 10:30 AM – Wake up and Warm up with

DJ Willy Wow

10:30 – 11:30 AM – DJ Willy Wow

12:00 – 1:00 PM – Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

1:00 – 1:30 PM – The InterACTive theater with Jef

2:00 – 3:00 PM – Pitch Perfect

3:00 – 3:30 PM – The InterACTive theater with Jef

4:00 – 5:00 PM – Hickory Ballet Performing Arts

5:00 – 5:30 PM – The InterACTive theater with Jef

6:00 – 8:00 PM- DJ Willy Wow

Sunday, Oct. 13

12:00 – 1:00 PM – DJ Willy Wow

1:00 – 1:30 PM – The InterACTive theater with Jef

1:30 – 2:30 PM – DJ Willy Wow

3:00 – 3:30 PM – The InterACTive theater with Jef

3:30 – 5:00 – DJ Willy Wow