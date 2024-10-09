Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 25.

The family-friendly Halloween event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Brown Penn Recreation Center.

Come dressed in Halloween costumes and enjoy an evening of games, raffles, candy, and a haunted stage.

The presenting sponsor of this year’s Trunk or Treat is Nissan Automotive. Additional sponsors include Lake Hickory Haunts and American Family Care.

Brown Penn Recreation Center is located at 735 Third Street SW in Hickory.

For more information, contact Todder Clark at [email protected].