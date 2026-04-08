Hickory – It’s that time of the year for beer! The 22nd annual Hickory Hops Beer & Music Festival takes place in downtown Hickory on April 11, 2026. We will have a new location this year due to construction. The festival will be in the parking lot of Lowes Foods City Park located at 324 Main Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28602. This annual gathering of great craft beers, mostly from North Carolina, and several thousand craft beer lovers has become a much-anticipated outdoor event for western NC and beyond.

Opening act for music this year will be The Tremors followed by headliner 20/20.

Sponsored by local beer distributors RH Barringer and United Beverage, as well as Olde Hickory Brewery and FOCUS Newspaper. Hosted by Olde Hickory Station and the Hickory Downtown Development Association, festivarians can expect a fun-filled afternoon centered around hand-crafted beer of many styles and flavors. Live music from the center stage provides an engaging backdrop for sipping small sample glasses (actually plastic, per city rules) of almost every style of beer imaginable.

The gate opens at 1PM. Tickets run $40 per person and are available at hickoryhops.com and the Olde Hickory family of restaurants. Tickets will also be available at the gate on April 11 for $50, cash only. Designated driver tickets are $10, but that means NO alcohol. IDs required. No children of any age. No pets. Pre-planning your ride home is the smart way to enjoy the festival. New this year! Early check-in will be available at Olde Hickory Brewery from 10:am-12:30pm. Get your armband for fast entry into the festival.

Brewers from across North Carolina will be there to answer questions and provide samples of their handmade wares. Under sprawling white tents, festgoers will find beer from the NC coast to the mountains, including a group of hardy Helene survivors.

Of the roughly 40 breweries in attendance, seven are participating in Hickory Hops for the first time. They include Brookrise (Newton, NC), Monster Brewing (Oscar Blues and Cigar City of Brevard, NC) and, of course, our local City Walk, Blowing Rock and Olde Hickory breweries.

Hickory Hops is the oldest running North Carolina beer festival for a good reason. It’s fun… and educational. Rain or shine, a good time is guaranteed for all. Don’t forget lawn chairs, sunscreen, and your dancing shoes.