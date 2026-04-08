Spencer, NC – Farming and railroading cross paths at the N.C. Transportation Museum’s annual Tractors and Trains event, returning April 17 and 18. Enjoy an exciting day featuring modern and antique tractors, historic farm equipment, farm life demonstrations, kids’ activities, hayrides, a train ride around the museum, and much more. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Friday, April 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. is reserved for students, home school groups, and other pre-formed groups. Museum educators and partnering organizations will provide educational, fun-filled experiences throughout the day. Interactive activities include sawmill demonstrations, seed planting, blacksmith and cooking demonstrations, and more. Train rides are offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. for groups on Friday.

Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy the same interactive experiences, antique and modern tractor displays, and more. Attendees can vote for their favorite tractor and enjoy the popular parade of tractors at 3 p.m. Train rides are offered on Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and 12, 1 and 2 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday’s public Tractors and Trains event when combined with a train ride are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/military, $16 for children 3-12, and free for members and children under age 3. Event admission without the train ride is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors/military, $8 for children 3-12, and free for children under 3. Taxes apply and will be displayed up front in the ticket purchasing process. Special rates apply for groups attending on Friday.

Tractors and Trains is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, Rowan County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Novant Health, AgSouth Farm Credit, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Godley’s Garden Center, Food Lion, and Rowan County Farm Bureau.

For more information about this event including group bookings and to purchase advance tickets, go to https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/tractors-and-trains/. The event will be held rain or shine. Taxes and fees apply.

About N.C. TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM

The N.C. Transportation Museum is located at 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, N.C. The mailing address is 411 Salisbury Ave., Spencer, N.C. 28159. The physical address is 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, NC 28159. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed Monday. Regular admission is $8 to $10 based on age and prices are increased when a train ride is added. Admission and train ride prices may vary on special event days. For information about the site call (704) 636-2889. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.