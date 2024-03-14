Hickory – The Historical Association of Catawba County and the North Carolina Pottery Center’s 27th Annual Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival (CVP&AF) on Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory, North Carolina. This acclaimed event brings together potters and vendors from across the southeast to exhibit and sell their unique artistry and craftsmanship.

Friday evening will consist of a special party for Premiere and VIP ticket holders.

VIP tickets are $75 and will include a catered reception that begins at 6:00 PM. At which time, VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to dine with the potters for a meet and greet. VIP tickets also give you the opportunity to be first on the pottery show floor at 6:50 PM, includes a complimentary gift bag, and 1 free drink ticket from the cash bar. VIP ticket holders will also be entered into a special drawing (more information to follow). VIP Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Premiere tickets are $30 that grants you early buying opportunities that begin at 7:00 PM (Food Not Included).

Friday night VIP tickets may be purchased online at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com/tickets and must be purchased in advance.

Friday night Premiere tickets may be purchased online at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com/tickets or at the door on Friday, March 22nd, 2024.

The Saturday event will welcome the public from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and will offer buying opportunities, pottery demonstrations, and a lecture by renowned potters Sid Luck, Jason Luck, and Matthew Luck. Saturday tickets may be purchased online and at the door.

The goal of the CVP&AF is to bring together traditional potters and dealers to create a quality show that will celebrate our region’s pottery heritage, one of North Carolina’s most treasured cultural resources. The mission of the CVP&AF is to foster an educational event where the public may learn about traditional North Carolina pottery, within the wider context of Southern pottery, and to provide an opportunity to purchase, collect, and study this unique cultural resource through contact with working potters and knowledgeable pottery dealers.

Additional event details below:

All Tickets Available at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com

For more information, please visit www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com.