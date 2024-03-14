Hickory – Can you believe it’s already time to start thinking about your Summer schedule? 2024 Summer Art Camp Registration is Officially Open for Members Only!

Is pottery your thing? Or is it painting, drawing, sculpting, weaving, or even photography? HMA offers summer art programs from a wide variety of art mediums and themes for ages 4 to 17.

Early registration for HMA’s Summer Art Camps for Kids and Summer Art Workshops for Teens is just one of the MANY perks of HMA Membership. HMA members have exclusive registration access until Sunday, March 31st. Many of our camps quickly sold out last year. This is your chance to register for the camp(s) you want while there’s still space left.

Not a member?

There are A LOT of great reasons to become a member! From early summer camp registration access to discounts on art classes, events, local business establishments, it really does pay for itself. You can become a member AND register for summer camp at the same time! (Non-member registration begins on Saturday, April 1st).

To learn more or to register, please visit: https://www.hickoryart.org/summer2024.

Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 3rd Ave NE Hickory, NC 28601 | 828.327.8576 | www.hickoryart.org