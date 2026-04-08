Morganton, NC – Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is hosting their 2nd Annual Earth Fest to celebrate community, conservation, and the environment during Earth Month 2026. The event is scheduled for April 18th from 10am-2pm at Oak Hill Community Park and Forest located at 820 NC-126, Morganton NC.

The event is free and open to the public, with activities for all ages and abilities. More than a dozen local partners will be on hand sharing interactive and engaging activities, giveaways, and crafts. Latinos Aventureros will co-lead a bilingual hike through the park, and Overmountain Cycles will lead a guided mountain bike ride. Food truck The Firetruck will be on site, as well as acoustic musicians. Bring friends and family for a fun day outdoors!

Oak Hill Community Park and Forest is a 713. -acre public park with restroom facilities, picnic tables, ample parking and a series of trails for people of all abilities. Leashed dogs are welcome.