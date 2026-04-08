Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Men’s Chorus 2026 Spring Concert will be performed at Lenoir Presbyterian Church 1002 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir on Saturday evening, April 25th at 7:30 PM. The concert is free and open to the public, though donations are encouraged.

Joining the men for the first half of the concert will be a group of select women singers. These ladies have been very active in choral music over many years.

Director Keith Smith says that the music has been selected from several avenues. “Much of this music was performed at Hudson High School and/or the Valdese outdoor drama, “From This Day Forward,” which I directed for several years. Many of our performers, both male and female, were choral students of Mr. William C. Cogdell, my mentor and friend. Mr. Cogdell recently turned 86 years young and I’ve asked him to direct the Hudson Alma Mater as we close out the first half of the concert. Other music that the men will sing in the second half of the concert includes a variety of old standards and a tribute to patriotic music, since it is the “Semiquincentennial.” (250th Anniversary/Birthday of America)

The lineup of music with the women and men together includes three spirituals, “Hush! Somebody’s Callin’ My Name,” “Soon Ah Will Be Done” and “Calling My Children Home.” Kyle Canerday has a solo on the first spiritual. These three pieces are followed by three diverse pieces: “If Thou But Suffer God to Guide Thee,” a hymn; “O Eyes of My Beloved,” a madrigal and “Wait til the Sun Shines, Nellie,” an Americana barbershop type piece. The first half concludes with Mr. Cogdell directing the “Hudson Alma Mater.”

The men will sing the ballad “O Danny Boy,” featuring Bradley Davis as soloist. Next will be “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” with Glen Neal as soloist. Following this will be the cowboy folk standard, “Home on the Range,” with Brian Clark as soloist. Next will be the du-wop 1950s song, “Duke of Earl,” soloist Doug McCowan. After that will be the Beach Boys’ “I Get Around,” featuring Jonathan Duncan as soloist with Holden Benfield on bass and Doug McCowan on drums. This is followed by “A Mother’s Love.” Next comes a patriotic tribute, during which the theme of every branch of the military service is presented, along with a medley of other patriotic music. Kendra Williford will play trumpet and current and former military veterans will be recognized. The program concludes with the National Anthem, which has become a signature piece for the Caldwell Men’s Chorus.

The Caldwell Men’s Chorus is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, with 28 singers this semester, ranging in age from 25 to 86.

Director Smith says, “These fine men are bonded by the common denominator of being able to sing close harmony and having fun and loving it while doing so.” My mantra is that I surround myself with both great singers but human beings of fine substance as well, and the Men’s Chorus, along with the ladies who are joining us, fit that bill. My agenda is only to seek consistent excellence and have camaraderie and fellowship while doing so. You should get to the church when the doors open at 6:30, as it will fill up quickly. You do not need a ticket, just show up at the church doors. We are very grateful to Lenoir Presbyterian for providing us a home from which to both rehearse and perform. I am proud of our singers and I continue to state that the Caldwell Men’s Chorus is the best kept musical secret in western North Carolina. And I must single out that we are blessed by our fine accompanist, Sherry January. We are thankful for our faithful followers and encourage everyone else to come out and see what we are all about.”