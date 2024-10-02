Hickory – Harts Square announces it’s 39th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. This is a rain-or-shine event!

To enter Hart Square Village on festival day is to enter the early 1800s. Hart Square bustles with over three hundred knowledgeable artisans and historic demonstrators dressed in period clothing. Our artisans truly bring the village to life by sharing the craftsmanship and subsistence of Carolina’s pioneers. Visitors will witness everything from flax making, cotton baling, and tinsmithing to apple butter making and the sweet sounds of old-time music.

All 103 historic structures will be open on October 26! We boast the most talented and authentic demonstrators in the country, and we know you will agree when you attend the 39th Heritage Festival. This is Hart Square’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds go to support the ongoing historic preservation of the site.

Tickets are $50 a person (Children 12 and under are free). Visit: https://www.hartsquare.com/events/39th-heritage-festival-oct-26